Goonies house in Astoria goes up for sale with $1.65 million price tag

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – The house featured in the 1985 film The Goonies is going up for sale in Astoria with a price tag of $1.65 million.

Filmed in and around Astoria, the four-bedroom house was featured prominently in the 80′s classic as the home of Sean Astin and Josh Brolin’s characters.

The iconic home has made the news over the years as fans of the film traveled to get a glimpse of the house. In 2015, the then-owner covered large portions of the house with blue tarps to dissuade sightseers.

The sale of the house is being handled by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate and the home next door is also for sale.

