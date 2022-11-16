Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers completed a late comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22.

Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field.

Grant had 19 points in the first half. He added 10 in the third quarter to help the Trail Blazers take a 93-89 lead going into the fourth.

Poeltl’s layup gave the Spurs a 94-93 lead with 10:55 to go and they pushed the lead to six points multiple times.

A layup by Drew Eubanks cut it to 106-102, followed by a basket from Anfernee Simons to make it 106-104 with 4:21 left. A turnover by Keldon Johnson on the next Spurs possession led to a 3-point play for Eubanks to give Portland the lead back at 107-106 3:57 left. Eubanks played 33 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Lillard’s steal led to a 3-pointer that gave Portland a 110-106 lead.

TIP INS

Portland returned home from a road trip that saw them go 4-2, including two wins at the buzzer. ... Blazers starting center Jusuf Nurkic made his return after a three-game absence because of a thigh injury. He had nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Thursday night.

