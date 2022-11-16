Lighter Wind Today, but Turning Stronger Thursday

Good morning! The wind is beginning to subside across the region, except for locations exposed to the Gorge. Winds have become more “gap driven”, meaning they are flowing more exclusively through the passes, as opposed to pouring down the mountains and through the passes. We have a lot more wind-sheltered locations this morning, which is allowing for temperatures to fall below freezing. We’ll see more widespread frost in our western valleys as we head into sunrise, but locations still dealing with a breezy east wind should be frost-free. Another beautiful November day is on tap with tons of sunshine along & west of the Cascades. High temperature should reach the low to mid 50s in the interior lowlands.

Another shot of cold air will come pouring across the interior Northwest between tonight and Thursday. This will increase surface high pressure east of the Cascades, and will kick the east wind back into gear west of the Cascades. Expect dry and windy conditions on Thursday with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Breezy to gusty conditions will continue through at least Saturday morning before things calm down.

Upper-level high pressure has been acting as a blocking pattern over the West Coast this week, resulting in a dry stretch of weather. That ridge will finally break down between Sunday and Monday. Expect increasing cloud cover as we wrap up the weekend, with showers returning between Sunday night and Monday morning. Showers will transition to more of a steady rain between Monday afternoon and evening, with frequent showers expected Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

