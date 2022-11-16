Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases.

Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.

Edge, who is described as 6 foot tall and about 180 pounds, is on probation and recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, according to the sheriff’s office. He is known to frequent the Lyons and Mill City areas.

The sheriff’s office said people in Gates, Mill City, Lyons, Scio and Stayton are urged to lock their vehicles due to an increase in stolen vehicles.

Anyone who sees Edge, should not approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 541-967-3950. Please reference case number 22-04478 and ask for Detective Connelly.

