Sheriff’s office suspends manhunt near Rainier; wanted felon remains at large

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was actively searching for a wanted felon just west of Rainier Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office announced the search for known felon Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road and asked residents to secure their homes.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies completed a search including buildings, homes, and property but they were not able to locate Reynolds. The sheriff’s office said they have no reason to believe Reynolds is still in the area and the search was suspended.

Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Reynolds or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

