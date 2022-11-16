Manhunt underway for wanted felon near Rainier

Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.(Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a wanted felon just west of Rainier.

CCSO announced the search for known felon Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking residents to secure their homes and stay inside. Reynolds is said to be armed and dangerous.

St. Helens Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search as law enforcement searches the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road.

If you see Reynolds, you’re asked to call 911.

