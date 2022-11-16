McMinnville carjacking and police chase ends with rollover crash.

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 25-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after a McMinnville carjacking ended with a rollover crash Wednesday.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, dispatchers received a call shortly before 11 a.m. from a Head Start location on Norton Lane. The caller told dispatchers a man was outside running around and yelling, causing the facility to go into lockdown as a safety precaution.

A few minutes later as an officer was arriving in the area, dispatch received a call from a nearby clinic reporting a man was in their parking lot threatening patients and trying to get into parked cars. The clinic also went into lockdown.

Authorities soon learned the man had stopped a female driving through the parking lot, carjacking her vehicle by climbing through the passenger’s side and pushing her out of the car.

Additional officers soon arrived, and a police chase began as the driver crashed through a gate and crossed the westbound lanes of Hwy 18 to go eastbound. The pursuit came to a stop just outside of McMinnville city limits when the car began veering across westbound lanes before rolling into a ditch off the highway.

Investigators say they subsequently identified the carjacker as 25-year-old Brian A. Nevels, of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Further investigation showed Nevels had attempted another carjacking in the day.

After being medically cleared, Nevels was lodged into Yamhill County Jail and charged with the following:

Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle (two counts)

Robbery in the Third Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Attempt to Elude

Fail to Perform Duties (Hit & Run)

Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief in the First Degree The investigation remains open and additional charges may be added later, the McMinnville Police Department said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.