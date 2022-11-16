Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard.

One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month.

People who keep coming up to the door say they didn’t find out it was closed until they arrived ready to shop.

“So, we just came down to do some shopping,” Shalline, who was shopping with her family, said.

In particular, she says they were gearing up for some holiday shopping and noticed the parking lot at the Nike Community Store was fairly empty.

“We should have known better,” she said. “Nike’s always busy.”

With merchandise inside, even though the store has been closed for quite some time, many people under the impression they’re open were turned away at the door.

“We were stunned,” Shalline said.

Another shopper added, “we were pretty disappointed.”

Alex Bennett, an elementary school teacher shopping for a child’s secret Santa said he was, “pretty bummed out.”

One child who loves Nike said outside the door, “I wanted to get shoes and probably clothes and socks, because I needed new school shoes.”

The store’s hours are listed as temporarily closed for seven days. Meanwhile, leaders at the church across the street say the store has been closed for about a month. They captured what they believe could be the reason for the closure on camera, blatant theft.

Video documents people walking out of the store with arms full of Nike merchandise.

“It’s really disappointing,” Shalline noted, “--and really not the Nike way. Then again, the crime thing is a pretty big deal.”

Customers are also disappointed after specifically coming out to the store to use some coupons.

“We were just hoping to sneak in before our coupon expired,” Shalline said.

“Since it’s closed, we can’t use them anymore,” one shopper said. “The other Nike’s are pretty far away.”

Bennett added, “[the coupon] said it’s good thru the 10th and 15th of November, and I think it has been closed that entire time.”

As of now, there is no word from Nike whether or not the store will reopen, or if the closure is connected to the rise in crime.

