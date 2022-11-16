Oregon to pause accepting new housing assistance applications Nov. 30

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Housing and Community Services is encouraging people who are eligible for Oregon Homeowner Assistance funds to apply before a scheduled pause on accepting new applications, The OHCS announced Wednesday.

The pause will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30, to allow OHCS to process current applications, preform system maintenance and determine the amount of remaining federal funds available to homeowners.

SEE ALSO: Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January

The OHCS said anyone who has started or completed an application will not be impacted.

“Those who started their applications will still be able to access and complete them, and those applications that were previously submitted will still be processed,” the OHCS said. “Applicants can continue to log on to the HAF portal to complete their application or check the status of their finished application.”

Additionally, homeowners who are in a judicial action or have a verified foreclosure sale date will still be able to apply after the pause date through a certified housing counselor.

“The HAF team could not do this work without Oregon’s housing counseling agencies, which stand by to provide advice and advocacy for struggling homeowners across the state,” said Ryan Vanden Brink, assistant director of Homeowner Assistance Programs. “If you are a homeowner falling behind, don’t delay, reach out to a state approved homeownership center right away.”

SEE ALSO: Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023

During the pause, homeowners who have fallen behind or are at risk of missing a payment on their mortgage can continue to get free help from housing counselors around the state to learn about budgeting tools and options such as modifications, adding deferred payments to the end of a mortgage or HAF.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.