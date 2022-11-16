Oregon Powerball millionaire claims his prize

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Retired truck driver Brooks Keebey of Salem, 82, knew something was up when he scanned his lottery ticket at a local store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on November 7, 2022 was worth $1 million.

Keebey is one of two $1 million Powerball winners sold in Oregon during the biggest jackpot run in lottery history. Keebey matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

According to a statement from Oregon Lottery on Wednesday, Keebey purchased $10 in Powerball tickets on a whim during the record jackpot run-up.

When asked if he was disappointed about being one Powerball number away from the record jackpot he replied, “I’m not greedy.”

Keebey told lottery officials he is planning to use his winnings to pay property taxes and buy his wife a used Cadillac.

Keebey bought his Powerball ticket at the TNT Hollywood Tavern in Salem.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

