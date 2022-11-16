Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year are qualified to take time off for maternity or medical leave, safe leave for survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence, or to care for a family member who has a significant illness or injury.

The contribution rate is one percent of gross payroll beginning in January. Employers with 25 or more employees are affected by this.

Most employees and large employers will pay contributions toward the paid leave. Employees will pay 60% and large employers will pay 40% of the 1% contribution rate. Small employers with less than 25 employees will not be required to make payments. The contributions will go into a trust fund which will provide the revenue for employee paid leave benefits.

Employees will be able to take up to 12 weeks of leave in a 12-month period, or 14 weeks for certain pregnancy-related medical conditions. Days do not have to be taken consecutively.

The department’s FAQ said people who have worked at least 90 days for their employer will have job protection by law. Their employer cannot fire them or threaten them for taking time off. People also have the right to the same position as when they left.

Some employers can opt for a privatized version of the plan, as long as it satisfies all the requirements of the state.

Oregon paid leave will be accessible on Sep. 23, 2023.

