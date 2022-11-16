Police investigate early morning shooting near McMinnville HS, classes canceled

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the high school before school hours early Wednesday morning.

At about 6 a.m., dispatch began receiving shots fired calls from people living near McMinnville High School, located at 615 Northeast 15th Street. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building.

Officers began search the area and found some damage to an exterior wall of the school, as well as spent shell casings in a couple of the streets north of the high school.

The McMinnville School District made the decision to cancel classes at the high school on Wednesday so the investigation could be completed in the surrounding neighborhood and on campus.

No other details about the shooting have been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Yamhill County Dispatch Center at 503-434-6500.

