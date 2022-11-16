Police see large spike in gun background checks after Oregon Measure 114 narrowly passes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police said they have seen an extreme increase in requests for firearm background checks leading up to and after the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 in the midterm election.

The measure adopts a permit-to-purchase gun law which goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022.

The regulation stipulates that buyers of firearms must first obtain a permit from local law enforcement. Before being granted a permit, applicants must submit to fingerprinting, pass a background check, and complete a safety training course. The law also outlaws magazines with a capacity of more than ten rounds.

The ban on large-capacity magazines would not apply to current owners, law enforcement or the military.

Proponents of the measure say it would reduce suicides — which account for 82% of gun deaths in the state — mass shootings and other gun violence.

Opponents, including the left-wing Socialist Rifle Association, say it would infringe on constitutionally protected rights and could reduce gun access among marginalized communities and people of color if law enforcement agencies are the arbiters of the permitting process. They also say permitting fees and the cost of the firearms course could also be barriers to access.

Prior to and after the midterm elections, the Oregon State Police said they noticed an “extreme” increase in requests for background checks through the Firearms Instant Check System (FICS).

According to state police, 63% of FICS requests have been authorized so far in November, and more are being approved daily as staff members work seven days a week on approvals, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Police said some circumstances that could prevent a person from a gun purchase or transfer include:

Arrest or conviction of a crime in Oregon or any other state.

Incomplete or inaccurate information on federal ATF Form 4473.

The registered DMV address does not match the address listed on federal ATF Form 4473.

More information about the Oregon State Police’s Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) including how to complete a Firearm Pre-Purchase Self-Assessment Questionnaire can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

