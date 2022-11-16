Portland Insectarium creates community for bug lovers

By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Portland Insectarium is home to insects and arachnids of all kinds for visitors to not only learn about, but get a hands on experience as well!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bug zoo and museum to learn more about what it has to offer to those looking to learn more about the critters.

For hours, tickets and event information, visit their website: www.pdxinsectarium.org/

