Portland Public Schools share safety plans after second Jefferson High off-campus shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) For the second time in a month, gun violence hits close to home for one Portland high school.

Portland Public schools are now sharing additional safety plans to keep the student body safe at Jefferson High School after one student was hurt in another shooting just off campus on Monday afternoon.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were called to a local hospital at about 4:30 p.m. Monday after that student went to get help after getting shot. Police say the student, a 17-year-old, was shot in his shoulder and is expected to recover.

Police say the student was leaving Jefferson High School with another student in a car when another car pulled up alongside them at Haight Ave. and Killingsworth St. and fired multiple rounds. Freddie Mack, a spokesperson for Portland Public Schools, says this ongoing problem of gun violence impacting students has made providing resources to affected students a priority.

“Regrettably and unfortunately, we now have protocols in place when things like this happen,” said Mack. “So given last time was the first time of the school year where we had this type of a situation, we already knew exactly what needed to be done this morning.”

Those protocols include police officers being stationed around the school during and after dismissal, in addition to security guards inside the school. PPS also confirmed multiple mental health counselors were on site at Jefferson High School Tuesday to support any affected students. Freddie Mack with PPS says these protocols are here to stay for now.

“Unfortunately again these are becoming routine and common occurrences,” said Mack. “We’re just hopeful the entire community can band together so that we all can bring some resolution or solution to these senseless acts of gun violence.”

PPB has yet to identify a suspect and is asking anyone with information connected to this shooting to come forward.

