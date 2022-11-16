Portland ranks 22nd Best Place to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland was ranked 22nd in the latest U.S. News & World Report study of the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023.

The 150 most populated metro regions were examined by U.S. News to determine the greatest locations to live. According to their methodology, a place was required to have good value, be an attractive area to live in, have a robust employment market, and have a high quality of life to rank at the top of the list.

“Portland’s population toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side,” wrote U.S. News in their description of Portland. “Naked bicycle rides, a fully costumed adult soapbox derby and Voodoo Doughnut – a bakery known for making one-of-a-kind donuts – is a sampling of ways residents live up to the unofficial city motto: ‘Keep Portland Weird.’”

“Locals tend to be friendly and laid-back while maintaining a healthy work ethic. This, combined with Portland’s emphasis on self-expression, has created a breeding ground for many independent businesses and startups.”

The publication also pointed to Portland’s museums, art galleries, the oldest public library on the West Coast, and a population with more academic degrees than the national average.

The Portland Trail Blazers; MLS soccer team, the Portland Timbers; and the major junior ice hockey team, the Portland Winterhawks were also cited as reasons for the # 22 ranking.

“Wilderness is also close by. Two mountain ranges and the Pacific Ocean can be reached in an hour or two, while the fertile vineyards of the Willamette Valley lure city dwellers with a thirst for something fresh,” explained U.S. News.

Salem, Eugene, and Portland make up the trio of Oregon cities that made the list.

It’s not all good news though. Portland fell from its 10th-place spot on last year’s version of the list. Salem dropped 61 ranks to No. 123, while Eugene dropped 54 spots to No. 119.

Over the past two years, protests, a sharp rise in homicides, a worsening homelessness issue, and widespread property damage have all negatively impacted Portland’s reputation.

The best place to live in America this year is Huntsville, Alabama, which surpassed Boulder, Colorado, by moving up two points on the national ranking.

This year, the 10 best places to live are:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. San Jose, California

6. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. San Francisco, California

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.