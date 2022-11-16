Schools in Rainier locked down as police search for wanted felon

RAINIER Ore. (KPTV) - All schools in the small town of Rainier were locked down Wednesday afternoon as authorities search by air and ground for a wanted felon who has been on the run for several weeks.

Police have been searching for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, since at least October. On Tuesday night this week, there was a large-scale manhunt in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road for him which prompted police to order residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Reportedly, someone spotted him on a Ring Camera Wednesday near Apiary and Cannon Road.

Rainier Schools were then put on “lock-in” procedures while police searched for Reynolds with drones and K9 units.

Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous and has a distinctive face tattoo. Police did not reveal what charges he’s accused of.

