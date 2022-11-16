Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!

Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.

“As a physical education teacher I’m always trying to find ways to get kids more active, active transportation, walking and biking to school is a great way to build physical activity into your schedule, so I’d seen the bike bus in Barcelona and San Francisco and Hood River, and I thought it was an awesome idea,” Balto said.

I finally got to board the BIKE BUS! Such a cool & fun ride to school with a TON of kids & volunteers, all on their way to Alameda Elementary. This Portland movement has just exploded & we love to see it! @CoachBalto @PPSConnect #portland #bikebus #pdx @fox12oregon #bike pic.twitter.com/JqOvjKxbqv — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 16, 2022

It’s not just the Alameda neighborhood taking part in the bike bus. More and more pockets of Portland are creating their own bike busses to get to class.

If you would like to follow along with the Alameda bike bus, follow Balto’s TikTok page.

