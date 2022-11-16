Vancouver fire damages house

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver home caught on fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house on Northeast 4th Street just after 5 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire at the front of the house.

They quickly began hosing the outside of the house and then entered to extinguish the remaining fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

Because of the working smoke detectors, the residents of the house were able to escape without injury. The Vancouver Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.