Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.

The deputies activated his blue lights, signaling Sandhu to pull over but he sped away instead. The sheriff’s office said he began driving over 100 mph in the 35 mph zone, into Five Corners.

The deputy did not pursue in accordance with Washington State Law and Department Policy regarding vehicle pursuits, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sandhu was then spotted by another law enforcement officer a short time later. With help from Washington State Patrol, deputies took Sandhu into custody without incident on the off-ramp to Northeast 219th Street from Interstate 5.

After being arrested, Sandhu told investigators he “panicked” when he saw the police lights, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sandhu was booked into the Clark County jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle.

