Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities see successes

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver have seen successes since their start in early 2022.

Vancouver’s Safe Stay Communities consist of 20 tiny homes each. Residents stay 3-6 months on average. On-managers watch over the communities 24/7 and try to provide residents with stability. Some staff members have lived experience that helps them understand how to connect with residents.

“I’ve been in their shoes, I’ve been homeless, I’ve been broken, I’ve been strung out, I’ve been alone,” said Shyrah Presnell, the on-site manager. “I’ve been rejected, I’ve been abandoned, I’ve been all of these things.” She and other staff members say they try to create a family atmosphere in the community.

Safe Stay manager Kevin Gathright describes it, as “not just a safe stay community but more along the lines of if you need anything we’re here for you no matter what.”

The communities, of course, aren’t perfect but connections are being made and people are finding their way off the streets into more permanent housing.

According to a report compiled by the city, the Safe Stay Community at 11400 NE 51st Circle served 46 people in its first six months of operation. 14 of those people successfully transitioned to more permanent housing, 11 found jobs and 32 gained access to much-needed physical and mental healthcare. In addition, calls for police within a 500-foot radius surrounding the property went down 25% after the Safe Stay community moved in.

Last week the Vancouver City Council approved a third Safe Stay site to be located at 415 W. 11th Street.

