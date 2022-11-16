Wyden announces legislation to combat catalytic converter theft

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Theft Act, a piece of legislation aiming to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts.

The act would mark catalytic converters with a traceable identification number, making it easier to track down and establish converter thefts as a criminal offense.

“The theft of catalytic converters hurts the pocketbooks of working families and small business owners already struggling with rising costs,” Wyden said. “By strengthening local law enforcement’s ability to locate stolen car parts, we will be one step closer in the fight to end catalytic converter theft.”

Catalytic converters reduce toxic emissions released from cars. Because they contain precious metals, they are a target for theft. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, converter thefts rose by 325% from 2019 to 2020. Owners of vehicles with stolen converters can lose between $500 and $2300, sometimes the entire vehicle.

The act aims to improve record keeping standards purchases of used catalytic converters. It would require new cars to have an identification number stamped onto the converter and make it easier to stamp VIN numbers on existing cars, making it easier to law enforcement to track. The law could also codify these crimes as a criminal offence.

The entire bill can be found here.

