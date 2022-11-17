1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m.

Authorities at the scene said the fire started on the outside of the home and moved inside. The cause has not been determined.

A resident was initially taken to the hospital on Tuesday, but Clackamas Fire District announced Wednesday that they had died along with two cats.

