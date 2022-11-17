Deputies investigating double murder in Washington County; suspect dies at hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Wednesday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road. The sheriff’s office said two people, who have not been identified, were found dead. The sheriff’s office did not say how the victims died.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located the suspect on scene, who had suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

