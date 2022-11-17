Deputies investigating homicide in Hillsboro; suspect ‘accounted for’

Deputies investigating homicide in Hillsboro.
Deputies investigating homicide in Hillsboro.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an active homicide investigation, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were at a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road in Hillsboro.

Officials say there’s no danger to the public and the suspect is “accounted for.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

