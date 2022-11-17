Guns, drugs and cash seized during search warrant in Bend: Sheriff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Bend man faces several charges related to drugs and guns after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant this week.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, James Dyer was under investigation for suspected drug dealing.

On Nov. 16 detectives saw Dyer driving a 2021 gray Toyota Tacoma on Northwest Albany Avenue in Bend around 4:20 p.m.

A detective stopped Dyer on Albany near the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and searched the Tacoma where they reportedly found a stolen handgun, six ounces of methamphetamine, and about $3,500 in cash.

Detectives then executed a second search warrant at Dyer’s home on Northeast Hidden Valley Drive in Bend where they reportedly found three more guns including an AR15-style rifle and 7.8 ounces of meth. Dyer was taken to the Deschutes County jail where he was booked on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine

Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts)

Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm)

