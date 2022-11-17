Gustier through metro Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been another beautiful day with abundant sunshine. Most of the metro area saw relatively light wind Wednesday, but where the wind WAS blowing it was strong! Peak gusts reached 40-50 mph in Troutdale and northern Gresham areas and 70-80 mph in western Gorge. Calm areas reached well down into the 20s this morning. Temperatures were also cooler today with more chilly air coming through the Gorge and into the metro area.

In general, this pattern continues through the weekend and then rain returns on and off for Thanksgiving week. Air quality will tend to be poor at night and in the morning in calm areas, then improve during the daytime hours. It’s “inversion season” and most sunny periods from now through February will see this poor overnight air quality.

A push of cooler air arrives from Canada tomorrow and that means more wind for all of us. Tomorrow will be a windy day across the entire metro area with widespread gusts 25-35 mph just like we saw Monday. The NWS has a Wind Advisory up for the metro area for that reason, but the wind isn’t expected to be damaging. Areas closer to the Gorge will see gusts in the 35-45 mph range like today. Within the Gorge, windspeeds will likely be a bit less than today, but still windy with gusts 55-65 mph.

Most of the metro area remains windy Friday, then the wind backs off dramatically Saturday & Sunday.

