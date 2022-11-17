Head-on crash on Highway 26 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 26 left two people dead and one injured Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded near milepost 114 at about 7:40 p.m. An investigation revealed that an eastbound Toyota Tacoma was passing several cars in the fog when it crashed head-on into a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu.

The diver, 29-year-old Saralee Spino- McCormaack, and a 13-year-old passenger both died at the scene. A 14-year-old girl who was also a passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 26 was closed for about 2 hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.