Highway 97 crash leaves man dead

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM PST
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 left a 75-year-old man dead Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash near milepost 76 just after 5 p.m. They found that a northbound red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Theodore Church of Prineville, crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into a white Freightliner CMV.

Church had severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Traffic was affected for about three hours as the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

