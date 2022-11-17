I-84 closed between Pendleton, La Grande due to icy conditions

I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande.
I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande.(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:47 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is closed in both directions Thursday morning due to crashes and icy conditions.

The interstate was closed at about 6:30 a.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is between Exit 216, about six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, just east of La Grande.

The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should expect long delays and take alternate routes. ODOT also said Tollgate Highway (OR 204) is closed.

