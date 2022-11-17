‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside.

“We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”

His daughter’s Ring doorbell camera captured the whole incident.

They filed a police report with Gresham Police, and on Wednesday, he and a friend drove around the area hoping to spot his truck. Then, just half an hour before his scheduled FOX 12 interview, he got a call from his grandson.

“He called me up and goes, ‘Grandpa, Grandpa! I found your truck!’” Vaughn said. “I said, ‘you’re kidding! Where?’ He told me it was by Cooper’s Chicken. I called the police and told them. They told us to wait until officers got there. We drove over to meet him and when we got there police called. We told them we were waiting for them to get there, but the man told us if we had the keys to just go ahead, get in it, and take it home. He told us he would close the case.”

Vaughn said there were only one or two items missing from his truck, but the thief had filled the truck with random items.

“Just a bunch of garbage,” Vaughn said. “I haven’t even looked through it yet. The stuff that was inside wasn’t taken out, so I’m guessing they were going to continue to use the truck. A spare tire, two garbage cans, and all this garbage inside.”

While he is grateful for this happy ending, Vaughn said the incident taught him he can never be too cautious, even in his own neighborhood.

“I’ll probably, in all honesty, get one of the bars for the steering wheel honestly,” Vaughn said. “But who would have thought. We never thought this would have happened here because we are here two or three times a week.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.