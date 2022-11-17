Man wanted for attempted murder arrested by Salem tactical team after standoff

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday by a tactical police team after a several-hour standoff in Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:30 p.m., a Marion county “SWAT Team” attempted to serve an arrest warrant for attempted murder at the 2600 block of Quinaby Road Northeast. Police said the suspect, Zachariah Phillips, was “held up” inside a house there.

Quinaby Road was closed for several hours while police negotiated with Phillips, trying to “de-escalate the situation.”

At about 11:30 p.m., Phillips agreed to come out and surrender to police, who took him into custody. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.

“We would like to thank our residents for their patience as we had the road blocked for a considerable amount of time, which was necessary for the safety of everyone,” police said.

