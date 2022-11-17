Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55, reportedly obtained more than $36,000 by using her dead spouse’s information to enroll in three different colleges and universities in Oregon including Eastern Oregon University, Rogue Community College and Western Oregon University.

To hide her plan, Pickering attended online classes pretending to be her spouse and did what was necessary to pass her first-term courses at each institution to collect the funds.

In November 202, Pickering was arrested at her home in Central Point. She appeared the next day in federal court in Medford and was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and student loan fraud. The jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 24.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and student aid fraud by five years.

