Nationwide arrest warrant out for Eugene man indicted for drug dealing, child neglect

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene Police Department is asking the public for help locating a local man with a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

According to the Eugene P.D., Joe Anthony Harker, 38, of Eugene, was a previous suspect in multiple 2022 investigations including fentanyl drug dealing and child neglect cases.

Harker was first arrested in May for several felony charges. Despite the arrest, police said Harker continued selling drugs and was again arrested in September.

At the time of his September arrest, authorities seized the following:

Heroin – more than 10 grams total package weight

Methamphetamine – more than 269 grams total package weight

White powder fentanyl – 457 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over one pound

Blue powder fentanyl – 197 grams total package weight, which equates to a little under seven ounces

Purple powder fentanyl – 181 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over six ounces

Blue counterfeit Oxy 30 fentanyl (8,500 estimate count) pills – 966 grams total package weight, which equates to a little over two pounds.

Harker was indicted Nov. 8 by a Lane County Grand Jury on 30 counts including Unlawful Delivery Controlled Substance – Heroin, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance - Heroin, Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Cocaine, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Cocaine.

After skipping his court date, Harker is now considered a wanted person. He’s believed to be in the Eugene area with his wife, Shayla Kaylawray Bennett, 28 – a co-defendant. Police say Bennett is not wanted as she’s been making her court dates.

