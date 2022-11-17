Oregon Statewide Report Card: Enrollment down again for 2021-22 school year, attributed to pandemic

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education released the 2021-22 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card on Thursday.

The annual report of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools. ODE says the report card is back to its pre-pandemic format and includes data never before presented.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the students, families and educators of Oregon, the 2021-22 school year was one of reconnection and growth,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “Together, we lifted up lessons learned. We prioritized mental health and well-being as well as learning and academic growth for all of Oregon’s children and youth. The last two years have shown us what we’re capable of. It is a strong reminder of the spirit of engagement and partnership, and working toward a shared goal.”

The report says the number of students enrolled in Oregon public schools on the first school day in Oct. 2021 was 553,012, which is down nearly 30,000 students from the 2019-20 school year.

“Oregon’s K-12 public schools experienced a dramatic, unprecedented enrollment decline during the 2020-21 school year and again in the 2021-22 school year. This decline in enrollment is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic,” ODE said in the report.

ODE says 40.3% of the students enrolled in 2021-22 were students of color, which is a one percentage point increase from the previous year.

The number of Oregon public school students, grade pre-K to 12th, who are experiencing homelessness was 18,358 for the 2021-22 school year. ODE says it is working with liaisons, district leaders, and community organizations to provide support and resources to those experiencing houselessness. The supports are provided through the McKinney-Vento grant program as well as through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.

Other data highlights from the report include:

Students demonstrated significant progress toward being on track by ninth grade. Ninth Grade On-Track data rebounded 9.2 percent from 73.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year to 82.8 percent in the 2021-22 school year.

Foster care information is included for the first time. Data included are for the ELA and Math performance, regular attendance, and 9th Grade On-Track to graduate.

For the third year in a row, reporting of non-binary students increased as represented in the fall membership enrollment.

The number of women serving as superintendents increased from 30 percent in 2017-18 to 36 percent in 2021-22.

