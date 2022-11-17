Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area.

As of 7 a.m., Portland General Electric was reported 5,338 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 882 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was not reporting any outages.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, where gusts will be in the 35 to 45 mph range. Isolated gusts could exceed 45 mph.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & rescue responded to the 2400 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue on the report of a tree on a house. PF&R said a tree uprooted itself and is leaning against a home. No injuries were reported.

The FOX 12 Weather teams says the gusty east wind will be with us through at least Saturday morning, but should start to relax between Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

