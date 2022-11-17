Red Cup Rebellion: Unionized Starbucks workers in Portland on strike

A unionized Starbucks store in Portland on 5th and Oak is closed Thursday Nov. 17, 2022 as...
A unionized Starbucks store in Portland on 5th and Oak is closed Thursday Nov. 17, 2022 as workers were out on strike.(Adam Ekroth / KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Nov. 17, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Unionized Starbucks baristas plan to strike Thursday at 110+ union stores nationwide, including in Portland.

It comes as the stores hit their busiest time of the year. Last year, four Starbucks locations in the Portland metro voted to unionize.

Union workers say the strike is a retaliation for the treatment of union workers at some stores by the coffee corporation.

Workers say they’re seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. The labor relations board also taking action. It filed a national cease and desist order to prevent the coffee giant from retaliating against union supporters.

In a statement to FOX 12 on Thursday, a Starbucks spokesperson wrote, “We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. In those stores where partners have elected union representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith.”

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Fifty-seven stores have held votes where workers opted not to unionize.

Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United said. No agreements have been reached so far.

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

