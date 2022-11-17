Roseburg man arrested for pointing a gun at another

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after pointing a gun at a site manager of a local business during a disagreement, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. from a local business on the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South saying a man, 77-year-old Don Wesley Hartline, had pointed a gun at the site manager after not being paid for services. The caller told dispatchers that Hartline left in his car.

As deputies were investigating and searching the area for Hartline, they received a second 911 call from a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street at about 11:15 a.m. The caller said Hartline was at that location and had a gun in his pocket.

Hartline reportedly told the caller that he pointed a gun at someone and that police were looking for him. Hartline was cooperative with the caller and agreed to put his gun on the counter and let all the employees leave.

Law enforcement officials arrived and contained the area. A crisis negotiations team began communicating with Hartline, trying to de-escalate the situation. At about 11: 45 a.m., Hartline exited the building and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail on charges of menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession.

