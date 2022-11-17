Windy Next Few Days

Good morning! It’s a cold & breezy start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusty wind still impacting the east side of the metro area & west end of the Gorge. A shot of cold air is pushing southward into eastern Washington & eastern Oregon this morning, which will keep many valley locations *east* of the Cascades socked in by low clouds. This cold air will cause the east wind to strengthen *west* of the Cascades, resulting in a windier day than yesterday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Portland/Vancouver metro area, where gusts will be in the ballpark of 35-45 mph. Isolated gusts could exceed 45 mph, so be prepared for spotty power outages. The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning for the western Gorge. We shouldn’t see much of a difference in wind in that part of the Gorge. I certainly don’t want to minimize the wind forecast, considering it will be gusting up to 60 mph at river level and likely over 70 mph in exposed locations (like Crown Point). The bigger story though: more of our population zones will deal with windy weather. Aside from that, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The gusty east wind will be with us through at least Saturday morning, but should start to relax between Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Our high temperature forecast looks pretty steady through Saturday, but overnight lows should start to turn cooler. Don’t expect pipe-busting temperatures, but subfreezing temps are expected for more of us as we finish the week.

Clouds will start to stream in Sunday afternoon, marking the beginning of a pattern change. Showers should return to the region late Monday, with wet weather expected (on & off) the remainder of the week. Luckily, snow levels should be around 4,000-5,000 feet. The lowlands don’t have a threat of snow or ice during Thanksgiving time.

Stay warm out there, and have a great Thursday!

