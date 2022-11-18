1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway, about seven miles south of Monmouth, at about 4 p.m. OSP said an investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37 crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Subaru Legacy.

A passenger in the Subaru, identified as 64-year-old Lori Pillette, of Adair Village, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 2-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Infinity were also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Polk County Fire Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped OSP at the crash scene.

