PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.

2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home (Dennis Weis | Portland Fire and Rescue)

The fire was spreading quickly and a second alarm was called.

The resident was not home. No one was trapped or injured. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly. A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

