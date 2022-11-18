Another Sunny and Breezy Day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, November 18, 2022.
By Andy Carson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday everyone! Plan on another sunny and breezy day. Not quite as windy as yesterday, but still steady east winds at 15-25 and gusting to 35 mph. High today, 48. Mostly sunny skies will continue through most of the weekend with the wind finally easing on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will stay in the upper 40s. Cloudy on Monday with rain chances starting in the afternoon, high 50. Rainy on Tuesday, high 52. Wednesday and Thanksgiving day, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

