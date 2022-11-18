Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.

The sheriff’s office said a neighbor saw what was happening and tried to follow the suspect as he left in a silver-colored sedan, but stopped following due to the suspect’s reckless driving.

Less than a minute later, the sheriff’s office said 911 callers reported a silver sedan went off the roadway at Northwest Pacific Highway and West 10th Street and a man was walking away from the crash scene.

During the investigation, evidence found at the crash scene help authorities identify the suspect as 45-year-old Christopher T. Gaetaniello. The sheriff’s office said Gaetaniello had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Just before 9 p.m., a deputy saw a man matching Gaetaniello’s description walking toward the Chevron in La Center and took him into custody. The sheriff’s office said keys found in Gaetaniello’s possession linked him to the crashed vehicle.

Gaetaniello was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of residential burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, and a U.S. Marshals warrant.

