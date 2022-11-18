Crews responding to second-alarm wildfire south of Seaside

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – Seaside Fire & Rescue crews are responding to a wildfire on Tillamook Head as strong winds blow through the region.

Crews responded around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, reporting 20 acres of freshly-cut timberlands owned by Greenwood Resources on fire.

Authorities say as of 10 p.m. Thursday, winds are pushing the flames toward the ocean and crews of 40 firefighters working from 13 response vehicles are holding the fire to the logged area.

Crews assisting at this time are from Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria, Lewis & Clark, Olney-Walluski, Hamlet, Knappa, Nehalem, Elsie-Vinemaple and the Oregon Military Department are supporting Seaside in this second-alarm response, which is expected to last through the night.

The fire is approximately 2.8 miles south of Seaside near the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 26.

