Former Woodburn teacher and coach sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – A former Woodburn High School teacher and head varsity football coach was sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of sexual abuse of a 17-year-old student.

Nicholas Federico, 41, was the victim’s weight training teacher for two years at the high school before he began helping her with grade assistance in her senior year. According to court documents, Federico and the victim then started exchanging sexual messages over Snapchat before starting a physical relationship.

The court documents noted that while a large portion of the sexual relationship happened while the victim was 18 years old, portions of the 15-month relationship still happened while the victim was underage.

Federico’s attorney alleged that after the relationship ended in July 2019, the victim and her stepmother made plans to “extort” him in exchange for not releasing images sent to the victim. Federico later agreed to pay the victim $20,000 and they signed a non-disclosure agreement.

During the investigation, police also found what’s described in court documents as “love letters” in Federico’s desk from other students. A second non-disclosure agreement was also found that involved him and a former student with a $10,000 payment. The student at the time was 18 years old and the case wasn’t pursued because of this, court documents read.

Federico was found guilty of two counts of luring a minor and eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years’ post-prison supervision.

Upon his release, Federico will be required to register as a sex offender.

