Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds.

The biggest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire, is about 140 acres and located about 10 miles east of Gearhart. It started on private forestland and burned onto state forestland. Four homes are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation at the end of Saddle Mountain Country Road.

Clatsop County Wildfires Several wildfires have been reported in Clatsop County. The biggest, the 98 Delta Fire, is about 140 acres and located about 10 miles east of Gearhart. Four homes are currently under evacuation. This shot of wildfire smoke is from the Shilo Inns Cam in Seaside. MORE: http://bit.ly/3ArWQNJ Posted by FOX 12 Oregon on Friday, November 18, 2022

ODF said Saddle Mountain Country Road is closed at the intersection of Wawa Mainline Road.

We just learned that several slash piles have flared up. Oregon Department of Forestry is working with the landowner on these fires. No reports that these fires pose any danger to people or structures. #ORwx https://t.co/3GqlIc3OiC — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) November 18, 2022

Another fire, the Green Gold Fire, is about 10 acres in size and located by the Clatsop and Columbia county lines.

In Washington, there is a 60-acre wildfire in Chinook that is about 90% contained and another 4.5 acre wildfire that is very visible from Astoria above Dismal Nitch.

Another wildfire on Tillamook Head was contained early Friday morning.

SEE ALSO: Crews contain wildfire on Tillamook Head

Fire crews are working with 15 to 25 mph east winds with gust up to 50 mph. ODF said crews are working to establish lines on the east, north and south flanks of the fires.

More information about the fires can be found here and here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.