Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds.
The biggest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire, is about 140 acres and located about 10 miles east of Gearhart. It started on private forestland and burned onto state forestland. Four homes are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation at the end of Saddle Mountain Country Road.
ODF said Saddle Mountain Country Road is closed at the intersection of Wawa Mainline Road.
Another fire, the Green Gold Fire, is about 10 acres in size and located by the Clatsop and Columbia county lines.
In Washington, there is a 60-acre wildfire in Chinook that is about 90% contained and another 4.5 acre wildfire that is very visible from Astoria above Dismal Nitch.
Another wildfire on Tillamook Head was contained early Friday morning.
Fire crews are working with 15 to 25 mph east winds with gust up to 50 mph. ODF said crews are working to establish lines on the east, north and south flanks of the fires.
