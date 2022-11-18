On the Go with Joe at Snowvana

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snowvana is back! The “largest snow sports festival in the Pacific Northwest” returns to the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

The snow party begins on Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The event goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Snowvana attendees will be able to see the largest selection of cutting-edge gear and take advantage of show specials from Next Adventure, Hillcrest Sports, Daddies Board Show, or Foster Outdoor.

Attendees will also be able to tune into the season’s biggest ski films at the Mt. Hood Film Fest.

For more information about Snowvana and to buy tickets, click here.

