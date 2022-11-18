Lake Oswego HS sophomore wins 6A cross country title

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 caught up with a young runner from Lake Oswego who is already the best in the state.

It’s a moment frozen in time.

“It’s funny because when Frozen came out, I was like 5, maybe. People were wondering if I was named after her, Ana in Frozen,” said Ana Peters.

Peters is a 15-year-old sophomore at Lake Oswego and now a 6A Cross Country State Champion, standing at the top of the podium in Eugene just like her big sister, Kate Peters, did one year ago.

“State was the one race for cross country in high school where I am like, ‘ok, I am pretty good at cross country,’” she said. “I knew I was good, but I never had a race that mattered where I ran good for cross country.”

Better than good, the Laker skied across the finish line with a personal best time of 17:56.

“The last 200, I was still I think third in the group, and I was like, ‘ok, this is going to be painful,’” she said.

Ana Peters on the podium (Ana Peters)

Since her sister won the year before and Peters won this year, the record books at Lake Oswego High School and in the state are going to say Peters in 2021 and 2022.

“I think that’s pretty cool. You can try and make all the time in high school, the Peters,” she said.

Peters has more than two years left at Lake Oswego High School before it’s anchors away to college to potentially compete alongside her big sister at the University of Oregon.

“It’s a good place in Eugene, and I am really happy for her and I hope to be a Duck too,” Peters said.

