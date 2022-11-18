Less Wind this Weekend, Mainly Dry too!

Good afternoon! It’s been another sunny & breezy day across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. The wind hasn’t been as strong or widespread, but it’s still pretty gusty in the hills and on the east side (and quite windy on the west end of the Gorge). Wind gusts have been in the ballpark of 20-30 mph at PDX. Expect the wind to ease up a bit more tonight and focus near the Gorge. That’ll also be the case Saturday morning. We have some chilly nights ahead, especially for our wind-sheltered locations. Breezier locations should fall into the low to mid 30s, while calmer areas will drop into the low 30 and 20s. We’re not expecting pipe-busting weather, but it wouldn’t hurt to remove your hoses and attach outdoor faucet covers (just in case).

I’m pretty confident our weather will stay dry through Sunday, although a few light showers could develop along the coast late in the day. If we manage to stay dry through Monday at PDX, we’ll break a record for longest dry streak at PDX. The current record is 13 days set back in November 2000. Our streak would extend to 2 weeks if we stay dry through Monday.

A weak weather system will pass through on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and high elevation snow. Our snow level should be near or above 5,000 feet, so minimal impacts should occur around the Cascade Passes. Conditions will quickly dry out by Wednesday with another large ridge building over the West Coast. Travel should be pretty easy (in terms of weather conditions) as we head into Thanksgiving. Expect patchy morning fog & lots of sunshine Thursday afternoon. Highs look like they will get close to 60 degrees!

Have a great weekend!

