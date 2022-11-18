Man arrested, charged with 2019 murder of 39-year-old Portland father

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill.

Gill was found shot near Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street at about 9:30 p.m. that night. He was declared dead at the scene. The state medical examiner ruled Gill’s death a homicide the next day.

Almost exactly three years later, Thomas was arrested on a warrant for Gill’s murder. Police said he had a loaded handgun which they seized as evidence.

Thomas was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and his charges include murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.

